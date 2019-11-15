Moore knows. He played for the Colts from 1956 through 1967 and rushed for 5,174 yards and 63 touchdowns. Four times, he led the NFL in yards per carry, three times averaging at least seven yards. (Jackson’s average is 8.0.) One of Moore’s nicknames was “Sputnik,” for the Russian satellite that circled the world in 98 minutes. Like Jackson, he had a gossamer-like presence on the run. Defenders zeroing in on Moore might grab nothing but air, as Charlie Britt of the Los Angeles Rams once said: