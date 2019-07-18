Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wears black and orange as an Orioles pitcher for a day

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took a break from football for a day to throw out the first pitch at Camden Yards on Wednesday against the Nationals, but he said it’s just a “one-day contract.”
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said the Orioles could use Jackson up the middle, because “he can make a play," but Jackson is pretty set on being a football player and said, “I’m good.”
“I’m throwing out my pitch, giving it a little try, show them a little something, and we’ll go from there,” Jackson said.
Besides the short foray into baseball, Jackson has spent the offseason preparing for training camp, and he gathered veteran wide receivers Chris Moore and Willie Snead IV and back up quarterback Robert Griffin III for an off-site workout.
“You know, I came in at the end of the season, I didn’t really have any chemistry with them,” Jackson said. “So I just wanted to take part of my summer break and get with the guys.”
Last season, Snead played in 16 games and had 62 receptions for 651 yards. Moore also played in 16 games with 19 receptions for 196 yards. Snead was the Ravens most effective wideout last year, and Moore is in position to have a breakout season.
Snead, who has been with the Ravens for one season and has five years of experience, was also at Jackson’s “Fun Day with LJ” kids camp in Pompano Beach, Fla.
Jackson said Moore, Snead and Griffin are “looking pretty good,” but he wouldn’t expand on that.
“You’ll have to see for yourself,” Jackson said.
Jackson has not had a full workout with Ravens first-round draft pick wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown yet. Brown is rehabilitating a Lisfranc (foot) injury and can’t run routes, but Jackson has thrown to him and says he has “for sure hands.”
For one day, though, Jackson was an Oriole with an No. 8 Orioles jersey, and he had a message for the Orioles fans who also cheer on the Ravens: “Hey man, just look forward to us coming out in Baltimore.”