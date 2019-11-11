Chances are if you’re a Ravens fan, you woke up this Monday morning still basking in the glow of the Ravens’ dominant 49-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals ... and the awe-inspiring play of quarterback Lamar Jackson, whose jaw-dropping runs (not to mention sunglasses) have become the talk of the NFL.
Here’s what people are saying on social media about Jackson, who became only the second in history, and the youngest, to earn more than one perfect passer rating in a season.
First, “you got it made with the guy in shades ...”:
Then there are the reactions from the superfans, like The Ringer editor-in-chief Mallory Rubin (famous both for her hilarious celebration when the Ravens drafted Jackson and a little “Game of Thrones” podcast called Binge Mode).
And of course, the MVP talk is picking up steam (including from Jackson’s alma mater and a former Raven). You can bask in watching his 47-yard run again. And again. And again. The one that caused Bengals players to watch it on replay at the stadium. The one that was the highlight of the NFL on Sunday and possibly of the entire season. And the one that is certain to make his MVP stock continue to rise.
And wait what? Steelers fans are saying what?
Even people across the pond are taking notice.