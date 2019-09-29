Lamar Jackson watch: How does Ravens star compare with other second-year quarterbacks?

Here’s a comparison of Lamar Jackson’s stats in his first four games this season with some other notable second-year quarterbacks.
Lamar Jackson, Ravens (drafted No. 32 overall in 2018)
Passing yards: 1,110
Completion rate: 64.9%
Passing touchdowns: 10
Interceptions: 2
Rushing yards: 238
Rushing touchdowns: 1
Sacks: 10
Fumbles: 1
Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns (No. 1 pick in 2018)
Passing yards: 1,147
Completion rate: 58.99%
Passing touchdowns: 4
Interceptions: 6
Rushing yards: 0
Rushing touchdowns: 0
Sacks: 12
Fumbles: 1
*Sam Darnold, New York Jets (No. 3 pick in 2018)
*Has played one game in 2019 (mononucleosis)
Passing yards: 175
Completion rate: 68.3%
Passing touchdowns: 1
Interceptions: 0
Rushing yards: 0
Rushing touchdowns: 0
Sacks: 4
Fumbles: 1
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (No. 7 pick in 2018)
Passing yards: 903
Completion rate: 60.3%
Passing touchdowns: 3
Interceptions: 6
Rushing yards: 52
Rushing touchdowns: 3
Sacks: 9
Fumbles: 5
*Josh Rosen, Arizona Cardinals (No. 10 pick in 2018)
*Has started twice but played in all four games
Passing yards: 482
Completion rate: 51.2%
Passing touchdowns: 1
Interceptions: 3
Rushing yards: 13
Rushing touchdowns: 0
Sacks: 11
Fumbles: 1