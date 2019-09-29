Advertisement

Lamar Jackson watch: How does Ravens star compare with other second-year quarterbacks?

By
Baltimore Sun |
Sep 29, 2019 | 4:46 PM

Here’s a comparison of Lamar Jackson’s stats in his first four games this season with some other notable second-year quarterbacks.

Lamar Jackson, Ravens (drafted No. 32 overall in 2018)

Passing yards: 1,110

Completion rate: 64.9%

Passing touchdowns: 10

Interceptions: 2

Rushing yards: 238

Rushing touchdowns: 1

Sacks: 10

Fumbles: 1

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns (No. 1 pick in 2018)

Passing yards: 1,147

Completion rate: 58.99%

Passing touchdowns: 4

Interceptions: 6

Rushing yards: 0

Rushing touchdowns: 0

Sacks: 12

Fumbles: 1

*Sam Darnold, New York Jets (No. 3 pick in 2018)

*Has played one game in 2019 (mononucleosis)

Passing yards: 175

Completion rate: 68.3%

Passing touchdowns: 1

Interceptions: 0

Rushing yards: 0

Rushing touchdowns: 0

Sacks: 4

Fumbles: 1

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (No. 7 pick in 2018)

Passing yards: 903

Completion rate: 60.3%

Passing touchdowns: 3

Interceptions: 6

Rushing yards: 52

Rushing touchdowns: 3

Sacks: 9

Fumbles: 5

*Josh Rosen, Arizona Cardinals (No. 10 pick in 2018)

*Has started twice but played in all four games

Passing yards: 482

Completion rate: 51.2%

Passing touchdowns: 1

Interceptions: 3

Rushing yards: 13

Rushing touchdowns: 0

Sacks: 11

Fumbles: 1

