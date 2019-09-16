Advertisement

Lamar Jackson watch: How have his stats compared to Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes this season?

By
Baltimore Sun |
Sep 16, 2019 | 12:46 PM
"We've got to get the the first down, and there's man coverage on him, no safety help over top, and he ran a great route," said Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.

Here is a comparison of Lamar Jackson’s stats for Week 2 in the Ravens’ 23-17 victory over the Cardinals and his stats for the young season vs. the stats for Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Ravens and Chiefs play Sunday in Kansas City.

Passing yards (Jackson vs. Mahomes): 272 (596 through Week 2) vs. 443 (821 through Week 2)

Completion rate: 64.8 percent (71.9 percent) vs. 68.2 percent (71.4 percent)

Rushing yards: 120 on 16 carries (126 on 19 carries) vs. -1 yard on 1 carry (1 yard on 2 carries)

QB rating: 104.8 (145.2) vs. 131.2 (136.3)

Touchdowns: 2 (7) vs. 4 (7)

Interceptions: 0 (0) vs. 0 (0)

Sacks: 2 (3) vs. 2 (2)

