In his second season, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has built an ironclad case to be the NFL Most Valuable Player.
He’s also building a strong case for the best season ever — repeat, ever — for an NFL quarterback.
Think that’s hyperbole? Check out how Jackson’s 2019 stats compare with some of the best seasons of all time.
Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, 2019 (entering Week 16)
Age: 22
Completion rate: 66.2%
Passing yards: 2,889
Passing yards per game: 206.4
Passing touchdowns: 33
Interceptions: 6
Passer rating: 112.8
Total QBR (0-100): 80.2
Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 8.07
Rushing yards: 1,103
Rushing yards per game: 78.8
Rushing touchdowns: 7
Rushing first downs: 64
Record as starter: 12-2
Won MVP? To be determined
Postseason result: To be determined
Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, 2018
Age: 23
Completion rate: 66.03%
Passing yards: 5,097
Passing yards per game: 318.6
Passing touchdowns: 50
Interceptions: 12
Passer rating: 113.8
Total QBR (0-100): 80.4
Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 8.89
Rushing yards: 272
Rushing yards per game: 17
Rushing touchdowns: 2
Rushing first downs: 19
Record as starter: 12-4
Won MVP? Yes
Postseason result: Lost to Patriots, 37-31, in overtime in AFC championship game
Atlanta Falcons’ Matt Ryan, 2016
Age: 31
Completion rate: 69.85%
Passing yards: 4,944
Passing yards per game: 309.0
Passing touchdowns: 38
Interceptions: 7
Passer rating: 117.1
Total QBR (0-100): 79.4
Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 9.03
Rushing yards: 117
Rushing yards per game: 7.3
Rushing touchdowns: 0
Rushing first downs: 13
Record as starter: 11-5
Won MVP? Yes
Postseason result: Lost to Patriots, 34-28, in overtime in Super Bowl LI
Carolina Panthers’ Cam Newton, 2015
Age: 26
Completion rate: 59.8%
Passing yards: 3,837
Passing yards per game: 239.8
Passing touchdowns: 35
Interceptions: 10
Passer rating: 99.4
Total QBR (0-100): 67.0
Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 7.20
Rushing yards: 636
Rushing yards per game: 39.8
Rushing touchdowns: 10
Rushing first downs: 59
Record as starter: 15-1
Won MVP? Yes
Postseason result: Lost to Broncos, 24-10, in Super Bowl 50
Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson, 2015
Age: 27
Completion rate: 68.12%
Passing yards: 4,024
Passing yards per game: 251.5
Passing touchdowns: 34
Interceptions: 8
Passer rating: 110.1
Total QBR (0-100): 67.3
Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 7.73
Rushing yards: 553
Rushing yards per game: 34.6
Rushing touchdowns: 1
Rushing first downs: 31
Record as starter: 10-6
Won MVP? No
Postseason result: Lost to Panthers, 31-24, in NFC divisional round
Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, 2014
Age: 31
Completion rate: 65.6%
Passing yards: 4,381
Passing yards per game: 273.8
Passing touchdowns: 38
Interceptions: 5
Passer rating: 112.2
Total QBR (0-100): 78.3
Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 8.65
Rushing yards: 269
Rushing yards per game: 16.8
Rushing touchdowns: 2
Rushing first downs: 22
Record as starter: 12-4
Won MVP? Yes
Postseason result: Lost to Seahawks, 28-22, in OT in NFC championship game
Denver Broncos’ Peyton Manning, 2013
Age: 37
Completion rate: 68.29%
Passing yards: 5,477
Passing yards per game: 342.3
Passing touchdowns: 55
Interceptions: 10
Passer rating: 115.1
Total QBR (0-100): 80.9
Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 8.87
Rushing yards: minus-31
Rushing yards per game: minus-1.9
Rushing touchdowns: 1
Rushing first downs: 1
Record as starter: 13-3
Won MVP? Yes
Postseason result: Lost to Seahawks, 43-8, in Super Bowl XLVIII
Packers’ Rodgers, 2011
Age: 28
Completion rate: 68.33%
Passing yards: 4,643
Passing yards per game: 309.5
Passing touchdowns: 45
Interceptions: 6
Passer rating: 122.5
Total QBR (0-100): 84.5
Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 9.39
Rushing yards: 257
Rushing yards per game: 17.1
Rushing touchdowns: 3
Rushing first downs: 18
Record as starter: 14-1
Won MVP? Yes
Postseason result: Lost to Giants, 37-20, in NFC divisional round
New Orleans Saints’ Drew Brees, 2011
Age: 32
Completion rate: 71.23%
Passing yards: 5,476
Passing yards per game: 342.3
Passing touchdowns: 46
Interceptions: 14
Passer rating: 110.6
Total QBR (0-100): 83.0
Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 8.23
Rushing yards: 86
Rushing yards per game: 5.4
Rushing touchdowns: 1
Rushing first downs: 5
Record as starter: 13-3
Won MVP? No
Postseason result: Lost to 49ers, 36-32, in NFC divisional round
New England Patriots’ Tom Brady, 2007
Age: 30
Completion rate: 68.86%
Passing yards: 4,806
Passing yards per game: 300.4
Passing touchdowns: 50
Interceptions: 8
Passer rating: 117.2
Total QBR (0-100): 88.5
Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 9.42
Rushing yards: 98
Rushing yards per game: 6.1
Rushing touchdowns: 2
Rushing first downs: 14
Record as starter: 16-0
Won MVP? Yes
Postseason result: Lost to Giants, 17-14, in Super Bowl XLII
Minnesota Vikings’ Daunte Culpepper, 2004
Age: 27
Completion rate: 69.16%
Passing yards: 4,717
Passing yards per game: 294.8
Passing touchdowns: 39
Interceptions: 11
Passer rating: 110.9
Total QBR (0-100): N/A
Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 9.42
Rushing yards: 406
Rushing yards per game: 25.4
Rushing touchdowns: 2
Rushing first downs: 31
Record as starter: 8-8
Won MVP? No
Postseason result: Lost to Eagles, 27-14, in NFC divisional round
Tennessee Titans’ Steve McNair, 2003
Age: 30
Completion rate: 62.5%
Passing yards: 3,215
Passing yards per game: 229.6
Passing touchdowns: 24
Interceptions: 7
Passer rating: 100.4
Total QBR (0-100): N/A
Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 7.81
Rushing yards: 138
Rushing yards per game: 9.9
Rushing touchdowns: 4
Rushing first downs: 9
Record as starter: 10-4
Won MVP? Yes
Postseason result: Lost to Patriots, 17-14, in AFC divisional round
St. Louis Rams’ Kurt Warner, 1999
Age: 28
Completion rate: 65.1%
Passing yards: 4,353
Passing yards per game: 272.1
Passing touchdowns: 41
Interceptions: 13
Passer rating: 109.2
Total QBR (0-100): N/A
Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 8.31
Rushing yards: 92
Rushing yards per game: 5.8
Rushing touchdowns: 1
Rushing first downs: 10
Record as starter: 13-3
Won MVP? Yes
Postseason result: Defeated Titans, 23-16, in Super Bowl XXXIV
San Francisco 49ers’ Steve Young, 1994
Age: 33
Completion rate: 70.28%
Passing yards: 3,969
Passing yards per game: 248.1
Passing touchdowns: 35
Interceptions: 10
Passer rating: 112.8
Total QBR (0-100): N/A
Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 8.24
Rushing yards: 293
Rushing yards per game: 18.3
Rushing touchdowns: 7
Rushing first downs: 28
Record as starter: 13-3
Won MVP? Yes
Postseason result: Defeated Chargers, 49-26, in Super Bowl XXIX
Philadelphia Eagles’ Randall Cunningham, 1990
Age: 27
Completion rate: 58.3%
Passing yards: 3,466
Passing yards per game: 216.6
Passing touchdowns: 30
Interceptions: 13
Passer rating: 91.6
Total QBR (0-100): N/A
Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 5.93
Rushing yards: 942
Rushing yards per game: 58.9
Rushing touchdowns: 5
Rushing first downs: N/A
Record as starter: 10-6
Won MVP? No
Postseason result: Lost 20-6, to Redskins in NFC wild-card round
San Francisco 49ers’ Joe Montana, 1989
Age: 33
Completion rate: 70.21%
Passing yards: 3,521
Passing yards per game: 270.8
Passing touchdowns: 26
Interceptions: 8
Passer rating: 112.4
Total QBR (0-100): N/A
Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 8.31
Rushing yards: 227
Rushing yards per game: 17.5
Rushing touchdowns: 3
Rushing first downs: N/A
Record as starter: 11-2
Won MVP? Yes
Postseason result: Defeated Broncos, 55-10, in Super Bowl XXIV
Miami Dolphins’ Dan Marino, 1984
Age: 23
Completion rate: 64.2%
Passing yards: 5,084
Passing yards per game: 317.8
Passing touchdowns: 48
Interceptions: 17
Passer rating: 108.9
Total QBR (0-100): N/A
Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 8.94
Rushing yards: minus-7
Rushing yards per game: minus-0.4
Rushing touchdowns: 0
Rushing first downs: N/A
Record as starter: 14-2
Won MVP? Yes
Postseason result: Lost to 49ers, 38-16, in Super Bowl XIX