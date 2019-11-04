Ravens quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and New England Patriots Tom Brady came into the NFL in radically different eras, with radically different skill sets. But all quarterbacks go through growing pains through their first full season’s worth of games.
Here’s how Jackson’s stats compare with Brady’s through their first 14 starts in the NFL.
Completion rate
Jackson: 61.1%
Brady: 64.3%
Passing yards
Jackson: 2,764
Brady: 2,797
Touchdown passes
Jackson: 16
Brady: 18
Interceptions
Jackson: 11
Brady: 12
Sacks
Jackson: 32
Brady: 41
Rushing touchdowns
Jackson: 7
Brady: 0