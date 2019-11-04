xml:space="preserve">

Ravens quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and New England Patriots Tom Brady came into the NFL in radically different eras, with radically different skill sets. But all quarterbacks go through growing pains through their first full season’s worth of games.

Here’s how Jackson’s stats compare with Brady’s through their first 14 starts in the NFL.

Completion rate

Jackson: 61.1%

Brady: 64.3%

Passing yards

Jackson: 2,764

Brady: 2,797

Touchdown passes

Jackson: 16

Brady: 18

Interceptions

Jackson: 11

Brady: 12

Sacks

Jackson: 32

Brady: 41

Rushing touchdowns

Jackson: 7

Brady: 0

