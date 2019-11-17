xml:space="preserve">

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson dazzled again Sunday, helping the Ravens beat the Houston Texans, 41-7.

With the win, the Ravens strengthened their grasp on the No. 2 seed in the AFC, which would give them a first-round bye in the playoffs. Jackson’s startling statistics, and the Ravens’ success, has put him in position to be named the league’s Most Valuable Player.

Here how his stats compare with some of the other notable MVP candidates entering Week 11.

Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Completion rate: 65.7% (13th in NFL among QBs with minimum 83 pass attempts)

Expected completion rate: 64.5% (15th)

Passing yards: 2,133 (17th)

Passing TDs: 17 (tied for 4th)

Interceptions: 5 (T-6th)

Total QBR: 76.2 (4th)

Passer rating: 103.3 (8th)

DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average): 17.0% (9th)

Rushing yards: 695

Rushing TDs: 5

Team record: 8-2

Russell Wilson, Seahawks

Completion rate: 68.5% (7th)

Expected completion rate: 61.9% (26th)

Passing yards: 2,737 (4th)

Passing TDs: 23 (1st)

Interceptions: 2 (T-3rd)

Total QBR: 78.2 (2nd)

Passer rating: 114.9 (1st)

DVOA: 27.1% (5th)

Rushing yards: 256

Rushing TDs: 3

Team record: 8-2

Deshaun Watson, Texans

Completion rate: 70.2% (4th)

Expected completion rate: 66.8% (6th)

Passing yards: 2,519 (10th)

Passing TDs: 18 (T-4th)

Interceptions: 5 (T-6th)

Total QBR: 75.1 (5th)

Passer rating: 106.3 (4th)

DVOA: 24.5% (7th)

Rushing yards: 279

Rushing TDs: 5

Team record: 6-4

Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Completion rate: 64.8% (15th)

Expected completion rate: 63.9% (17th)

Passing yards: 2,718 (4th)

Passing TDs: 17 (T-15th)

Interceptions: 2 (T-3rd)

Total QBR: 56.5 (15th)

Passer rating: 102.7 (9th)

DVOA: 21.1% (8th)

Rushing yards: 109

Rushing TDs: 1

Team record: 8-2

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (eight games)

Completion rate: 66.3% (11th)

Expected completion rate: 65.1% (T-14th)

Passing yards: 2,626 (6th)

Passing TDs: 18 (T-4th)

Interceptions: 1 (T-2nd)

Total QBR: 78.1 (3rd)

Passer rating: 114.1 (2nd)

DVOA: 40.8% (1st)

Rushing yards: 82

Rushing TDs: 0

Team record: 6-4

Tom Brady, Patriots

Completion rate: 64.8% (T-15th)

Expected completion rate: 65.6% (T-11th)

Passing yards: 2,536 (9th)

Passing TDs: 14 (T-6th)

Interceptions: 5 (T-6th)

Total QBR: 58.3 (13th)

Passer rating: 93.1 (17th)

DVOA: 6.6% (14th)

Rushing yards: 3

Rushing TDs: 3

Team record: 8-1

Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Completion rate: 67.6% (T-9th)

Expected completion rate: 61.4% (30th)

Passing yards: 2,968 (1st)

Passing TDs: 19 (T-2nd)

Interceptions: 9 (T-9th)

Total QBR: 78.8 (1st)

Passer rating: 102.4 (9th)

DVOA: 33.1% (2nd)

Rushing yards: 175

Rushing TDs: 3

Team record: 5-4

Derek Carr, Raiders

Completion rate: 70.8% (3rd)

Expected completion rate: 68.4% (2nd)

Passing yards: 2,202 (16th)

Passing TDs: 14 (T-6th)

Interceptions: 4 (T-5th)

Total QBR: 61.3 (8th)

Passer rating: 104.4 (T-6th)

DVOA: 28.6% (3rd)

Rushing yards: 31

Rushing TDs: 0

Team record: 5-4

