Lamar Jackson is out for the start of training camp after testing positive for COVID. What’s next for the Ravens?

When asked about his vaccination status last month, Jackson declined to answer, calling it a personal choice. Unvaccinated players must undergo a rapid PCR test upon their arrival to camp and continue to test every day, like last season. Vaccinated players will be tested once every 14 days and can enjoy pre-pandemic life at the facility, such as dining with teammates and the end of mask-wearing. The Ravens’ vaccination rate is in the 90% range and is expected to rise. All coaches and assistants have received the shot, as mandated by the league office.