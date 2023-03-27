Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has requested a trade, tweets team ‘has not been interested in meeting my value’

PHOENIX — Quarterback Lamar Jackson has requested to be traded from the Ravens.

“As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team,” Jackson tweeted on Monday morning. “I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I.”

The tweet came just minutes before Ravens coach John Harbaugh met with the media at the NFL’s annual meeting.

Harbaugh said he was unaware of the tweet but that he expects Jackson to be his quarterback this season and that the offense is being built under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken with that in mind.

Asked if he was aware of the request, Harbaugh said, “I’m not getting into all of that. It’s private,” but added, “I’m getting ready for Lamar … We love him.”

Jackson, the 2019 unanimous NFL Most Valuable Player and the face of the franchise, and the Ravens have been negotiating a long-term contract for two years, but have not come to an agreement.

On March 1, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta spoke with reporters at the NFL combine in Indianapolis and said he was “optimistic” that the club would come to an agreement with its star. Harbaugh agreed, saying he was “fervently hopeful.”

The next day, however, Jackson requested a trade.

