Ravens QB Lamar Jackson named NFL offensive rookie of the month

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was named the NFL’s offensive rookie of the month for December, it was announced Thursday.

Jackson, who helped lead the Ravens to the AFC North title with a 4-1 record in December, finished the month with 366 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He also threw for 786 yards (with a 57 percent completion rate) and four touchdowns and no interceptions. He had a quarterback rating of 90 for the month.

Jackson will be the youngest quarterback to start a playoff game when the Ravens take on the Los Angeles Chargers at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.