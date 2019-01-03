Ravens QB Lamar Jackson named NFL offensive rookie of the month

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was named the NFL’s offensive rookie of the month for December, it was announced Thursday.
Jackson, who helped lead the Ravens to the
AFC North title with a 4-1 record in December, finished the month with 366 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He also threw for 786 yards (with a 57 percent completion rate) and four touchdowns and no interceptions. He had a quarterback rating of 90 for the month. Jackson will be the youngest quarterback to start a playoff game when the Ravens take on the Los Angeles Chargers at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.
"The more we're on tape, the more we'll see what different coordinator [do], what they like to do against you, and we'll build a little library on that," said John Harbaugh. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)
Baltimore Sun sports columnist Mike Preston is constantly asked by Raven fans, "will the Ravens make the Super Bowl?" (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)
