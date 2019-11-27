On Tuesday, Vick announced that Jackson would be given a 96 speed rating in the next “Madden 20” update, surpassing Vick as the fastest quarterback in the game’s 31-year history. In a video posted on Twitter, Vick revealed a pair of cleats he would present to Jackson, depicting the words “95 overall speed” with a red Nike swoosh on one side, representing Vick, and “Not bad for a RB” — a reference to Jackson’s famous postgame refrain after a 59-10 win over the Miami Dolphins in the season opener, in which he had a perfect passer rating — with a purple swoosh on the other.