‘My knee remains unstable:’ Ravens QB Lamar Jackson addresses injury for first time in series of tweets

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson addressed his injured knee for the first time on Thursday in a series of tweets, writing that he’s been dealing with a Grade 2 injury in his PCL, a ligament in the knee, that is “borderline” Grade 3.

“There is still inflammation surrounding my knee and my knee remains unstable,” Jackson, who has not practiced or played in a game since he injured his left knee against the Denver Broncos on Dec. 4, wrote on Twitter. “I’m still in good spirits, as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery.”

The chances of Jackson playing in the Ravens’ Sunday night playoff matchup with the Bengals were already slim, but Jackson all but confirmed he would officially be out with the tweets.

“I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything,” he posted, adding he’s “hopeful we still have a chance.”

The Ravens averaged 25 points per game in contests this season in which Jackson was the team’s primary quarterback, but the offense has slowed in his absence, scoring half that many per game over the final six games of the regular season.

Tyler Huntley, Jackson’s backup, was limited in practice Thursday with shoulder and wrist injuries. If he’s healthy, he’ll be in line to start Sunday; if not, undrafted rookie Anthony Brown would make his second straight start against Cincinnati.

