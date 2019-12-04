The influence of quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens has reached all the way to the Vatican.
Baltimore Archbishop William E. Lori, in Rome with other bishops from the area for the “Ad Limina” visit in which they deliver detailed reports about their dioceses, presented Pope Francis with a custom-made Ravens jersey Wednesday. The jersey, featuring “Francis” on the back and Jackson’s No. 8, was signed by Jackson and coach John Harbaugh.
No word on whether Pope Francis will be rooting for the purple and black when they take their eight-game win streak to Buffalo to face the Bills this Sunday.