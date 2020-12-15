Finding his footing: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson dominates on ground vs. Browns after early slip-ups

The only thing that could stop Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in the first half of the team’s road game against the Cleveland Browns on Monday night was his cleats.
From the team’s opening drive, Jackson had trouble with his footing at FirstEnergy Stadium, slipping on dropbacks and runs in the open field. At the end of the Ravens’ fourth possession, which was set back by a slip from Jackson that led to a sack, he was visibly frustrated as he returned to the team’s sideline.
But on the team’s final possession of the first half, he responded, finding tight end Mark Andrews on a rollout to his right for a 39-yard catch-and-run on third down. One play later, he scored on a 16-yard scramble, giving the Ravens a 21-14 lead heading into halftime.
Jackson opened the team’s first drive of the second half with a pair of white cleats, which are different from the black pair he wore at the beginning of the game. The results were the same.
Jackson led a quick four-play, 75-yard drive to open the second half, highlighted by a 44-yard run by Jackson. Running back Gus Edwards scored on a 19-yard touchdown run to give the Ravens a 28-14 lead.
The reigning league Most Valuable Player had 122 rushing yards and two touchdowns on eight carries just a few minutes into the second half, his highest total this season. His career high is 152 yards in a 23-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 last season.