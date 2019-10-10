Sunday’s divisional game against the Cincinnati Bengals will bring Bengals coach Zac Taylor and Ravens punter Sam Koch back to the same field, years after the two starred at Nebraska.
Taylor spent two seasons as quarterback for the Cornhuskers, passing for nearly 6,000 yards and 45 touchdowns. He led Nebraska to the Big 12 Championship game in 2006 and was named conference Player of the Year.
After not being selected in the 2007 draft, Taylor joined the Miami Dolphins as an assistant quarterbacks coach in 2012. He most recently served as quarterbacks coach of the Los Angeles Rams before landing his position with the Bengals.
“It’s just kind of a testament to his hard work,” Koch said. “At Nebraska, he was such a dedicated worker, such a great quarterback and most importantly, such a great guy. ... He’s just one of those guys that you appreciate where he’s come [from] and can wish him nothing but the best.”
Sunday’s meeting is proof of the longevity of Koch, in his 14th season, as well as the quickness in which Taylor, 36, has risen up the coaching ranks.
Koch "was one of the toughest punters I’ve ever been around,” Taylor said Thursday in a conference call with local media.
“He was a great guy. I loved being around him. He and I were friends when we were at school together. ... [I’m] happy for him that he’s still going strong after all these years. He’s had a great career. [He’s] just one of those guys that you always pull for.”