Lamar Jackson, other Ravens react to former NBA star Kobe Bryant’s death: ‘That’s a legend’

The collective sports world is mourning the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who was killed Sunday morning in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.
Bryant, 41, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were among those that died when a helicopter crashed on a remote, steep hillside in Southern California. Authorities said that nine people died, with no survivors, after earlier putting the death toll at five. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva would not confirm the identities of the victims Sunday pending official word from the coroner.
Athletes from all sports have reacted to the news, giving their tributes to Bryant. Here’s what some current and former Ravens had to say on social media: