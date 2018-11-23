Jonas Shaffer, filling in for columnist Mike Preston, breaks down the key battles that could decide who wins Sunday's Ravens-Raiders game at M&T Bank Stadium. Click on the photos above for each matchup.
Key matchups for Sunday's Ravens-Raiders game
Jonas ShafferContact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun
Linebacker Diondre Wallace an ‘emotional’ catalyst for Towson football
Scouting report for Ravens-Raiders game Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium
From no-name recruit to winningest QB in school history, Trace McSorley has risen with Penn State
Copyright © 2018, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad