RB Justice Hill re-signs with Ravens on two-year, $4.5 million deal

Justice Hill is returning to the Ravens.

The 25-year-old running back, whom the Ravens drafted out of Oklahoma State in the fourth round in 2019, is re-signing with Baltimore on a two-year, $4.5 million deal that could be worth as much as $5 million, his agent Andrew Kessler confirmed to The Baltimore Sun on Wednesday.

Hill, who missed all of 2021 with a torn Achilles tendon, had his most productive year last season, with 262 yards on 49 carries to go with 12 catches for 58 yards in a career-best 15 games. He was also a significant part of Baltimore’s special teams, which included kick return duties.

He joins a familiar and effective backfield of J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards.

Last season, the Ravens ranked second behind only the Chicago Bears in rushing yards (2,720) and yards per carry (5.2).

Hill has 547 rushing yards and two touchdowns in his career while averaging 4.6 yards per carry. He also has 25 catches for 148 yards.