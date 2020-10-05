John Harbaugh says Ravens in ‘good shape’ injury-wise after a quarter of regular season

>> A day after cornerback Anthony Averett played a career-high 62 defensive snaps against Washington, Harbaugh praised the play of the third-year corner. “We’ve had a lot of confidence in Anthony,” Harbaugh said. “He had a good year last year, he gets better all the time. He’s [got] a really good man, cover skill set, understands his own coverages now and tackles. He’s doing a really good job and he could still be a lot better.”