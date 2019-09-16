Ravens coach John Harbaugh, NFL comment on late pass interference noncall that was reviewed after challenge

One of the bigger calls — or noncalls — during the Ravens’ 23-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday came on a late fourth-quarter pass attempt to rookie wide receiver Marquise Brown.
On 3rd-and-11, with four minutes remaining in the game, Jackson targeted Brown, who was running across the middle of the field.
Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. appeared to jump over and make contact with Brown before the ball arrived. The pass was incomplete and Ravens coach John Harbaugh challenged the noncall, but the officiating crew upheld the ruling on the field.
The decision forced the Ravens to punt and allowed the Cardinals one last chance to mount a comeback, but the Ravens defense forced a three-and-out and the offense ran out the clock on the ensuing possession.
“[Marquise] had no chance to make that play because of what the defender did," Harbaugh said after the game. “We try to get a good feel for what will get overturned and what won’t. There will be a bigger body of work over time. But even with that, it’s humans making the decisions. It’s never going to be perfect.”
Al Riveron, senior vice president of officiating for the NFL, told a pool reporter postgame that there was “not clear and obvious visual evidence to overturn the ruling on the field."
“We do see contact, but the contact has to rise to the level where it significantly hinders the opponent’s opportunity to make a play on the ball,” Riveron said.
The NFL instituted a rule change this season in which coaches can challenge calls and noncalls for offensive and defensive pass interference outside of the final two minutes of a half and overtime. This was the first time Harbaugh had challenged such a call.
The change was made after the infamous noncall on defensive pass interference in last season’s NFC championship game between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams.