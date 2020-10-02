Former Ravens QB Joe Flacco takes over briefly for Jets after Sam Darnold is injured vs. Broncos

Flacco was active for the first time all season Thursday after having offseason neck surgery. He signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Jets in May after being released by the Broncos in March. He started eight games in Denver last season, completing 65.3% of his passes and averaging 227.8 yards per game with six touchdowns and five interceptions before being placed on injured reserve with a herniated disk in his neck. Broncos second-round draft pick Drew Lock replaced Flacco and started the first two games of this season before suffering a shoulder injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers.