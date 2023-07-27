Cratering running back market explains ‘complexity’ of J.K. Dobbins’ situation with Ravens | ANALYSIS

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Almost all of the Ravens’ 90-man roster was on the field Wednesday afternoon for the first full-team practice of training camp. J.K. Dobbins was not. He’s one of a handful of players on the physically unable to perform list.

But about an hour into the 90-minute session, the 24-year-old running back (along with injured wide receiver Rashod Bateman) walked onto the field in Owings Mills, where he spent most of his time chatting with team owner Steve Bisciotti and team president Sashi Brown.

Dobbins had a slight limp to his gait, which looked much slower than it did in a video posted to Twitter six days earlier that showed him running sprints in a weighted vest as he worked out in his native Houston.

“I wish it was a simple answer,” Harbaugh said when asked about the status of Dobbins, who in 23 games over three injury-marred seasons has rushed for 1,325 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging an impressive 5.9 yards per carry. “There’s always a lot of things that go into football. There’s some complexity to it and we’re working through all of that. J.K.’s working through it. I’m looking forward to when he’s out there.”

When that will be, Harbaugh couldn’t say, though he did note that Dobbins has been at the facility for all of the team’s meetings.

But one didn’t exactly have to squint in the scorching sun to see through that cloak of “complexity.”

Dobbins, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, wasn’t a participant in any of the Ravens’ offseason programs. He also sent out a series of cryptic tweets in June expressing his love for the Ravens and a desire to finish his career in Baltimore before adding “IDK tho sadly,” which he later deleted. Then, when the team’s three-day mandatory minicamp wrapped up last month, he appeared on WJZ-TV to address his absence, saying, “The business side is very hard.”

“The thing I can say is I would love to be a Baltimore Raven for the rest of my career. ... I hope that happens,” he continued. “It’s never just roses and daisies.”

Translation: Dobbins, like other talented running backs, would like an extension that pays him commensurate to what he believes are considerable skills.

To that point, Dobbins has indeed proved valuable, if not elite, when healthy.

As a rookie in 2020, he ran for 805 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games. Last season, he had 520 yards and two touchdowns in eight games, with 397 of those yards coming over a four-game span following his return from injury in December.

From Week 14 through the Ravens’ wild-card loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last season, he ranked sixth among running backs in success rate on carries (45.6%), sixth in first downs per rush (28.1%) and fourth in expected points added per carry (0.19). He was also first in yards before contact per carry (3.49) and seventh in yards after contact per carry (3.47).

But for all his talent, he has missed 27 of 50 regular-season games because of injuries.

In the 2021 preseason finale, Dobbins tore his ACL, LCL, meniscus and hamstring. After 13 grueling months of rehabilitation, he returned but missed an additional six games in the middle of last season after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery to remove scar tissue.

Making matters worse is that the market for running backs seeking the top dollar they used to command has all but evaporated, which is why Dobbins was one of several running backs on a Zoom call last week with Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and the NFL Players Association to discuss the devaluation of the position and what might be done to fix it.

But with many of the game’s top backs doing their best work in the first four to five years of their careers, teams have been reluctant to invest big money in the position beyond rookie contracts. For example, Atlanta Falcons rookie Bijan Robinson, the eighth overall pick in April’s draft, will be the highest-paid running back in the league this season at $13.7 million.

Stats don’t exactly help the running backs’ cause, either. When it comes to expected points added — a measure of efficiency that accounts for situational factors such as down, distance and field position — from 2002 to 2022, the best running back paled in comparison with the best quarterback, tight end and wide receiver, positions that unsurprisingly receive bigger salaries.

All of that leaves little in the way of options or leverage for Dobbins.

He could sit out the season, rest his body and try to strike it rich in free agency next year. Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell did that in 2018 and signed a lucrative four-year, $52 million deal with the New York Jets the following year. But he’d topped the 1,200-yard mark three times in his first five years and was a dangerous pass catcher out of the backfield with three seasons of at least 616 receiving yards. (Things also spiraled from there, as Bell never came close to reaching 1,000 rushing yards in a season the rest of his career.)

That seems an unlikely path for Dobbins, given his injury history and the downward trend of running back contracts in today’s market. The better option would be putting together a standout season in an offense that should be more explosive under new coordinator Todd Monken.

Dobbins is also deeply competitive, which was evident after the Ravens’ loss to the Bengals in last year’s playoffs when he expressed his disgust over receiving just 13 carries and not getting the ball on a critical goal-line play in the fourth quarter. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley instead dove for the end zone from the 1-yard line, fumbled and the Bengals returned the ball 98 yards for the winning touchdown.

“He’ll be happy when he’s out there,” Harbaugh said Wednesday of Dobbins. “He wants to be out there. We both want the same thing.”

On that last point: Not quite, and therein lies the problem. At least for now.