John Harbaugh: No ‘simple answer’ for Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins’ continued absence from practice

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., greets fans during the first day of 2023 training camp at Under Armour Performance Center. (Kevin Richardson )

The mystery of J.K. Dobbins’ absence deepens.

One month after failing to participate in the Ravens’ mandatory three-day minicamp, which followed a decision to skip three weeks of voluntary organized team activities, the starting running back did not participate in the team’s first day of training camp practice Wednesday afternoon at the organization’s facility in Owings Mills.

The development wasn’t exactly shocking as the 2020 second-round draft pick had been placed on the physically unable to perform list Friday. But there had been a little hope that the 24-year-old Dobbins — who reported to camp Thursday with other injured veterans — might come off the PUP list in time for Wednesday’s practice.

Asked whether Dobbins’ absence from practice was related to the torn ACL, MCL and meniscus in his left knee that sidelined him for the entire 2021 season and nine games last fall, coach John Harbaugh had few answers.

“I wish there was a simple answer,” he said. “There’s always a lot of things that go into football, but there’s some complexity to it. We’re working through all that, and we’re looking forward to when he’s out there.”

Ravens running backs coach Willie Taggart talks with the backs on the first day of training camp in Owings Mills. (Kevin Richardson )

When Dobbins did not take part in the last month’s minicamp, he revealed his frustration during a television interview over not getting a contract extension as he heads into the final year of his rookie deal. He watched the end of Wednesday’s practice from the sideline and spoke with team owner Steve Bisciotti and team president Sashi Brown.

Without Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill and Melvin Gordon III — the 30-year-old former Los Angeles Chargers running back who was signed the same day Dobbins was placed on the PUP list — handled most of the reps in the backfield during Wednesday’s full-team and seven-on-seven drills.

Harbaugh shrugged off a question about whether Dobbins is behind on learning an offense crafted by new coordinator Todd Monken.

“It’s really hard to make a measurement like that,” Harbaugh said. “I don’t really know if there’s a measurement. I know he’ll get ready. He’s in our meetings mentally and those kinds of things. I also believe this about J.K.: he’ll be happy when he’s out there. So he wants to be out there, and we both want the same thing.”

Quarterback Lamar Jackson said he had not talked to Dobbins about his absence, but said he had few concerns about the running back.

“J.K. is J.K.,” Jackson said. “I believe he’s going to work his tail off and give what he’s got.”

Updates on Bateman, Bowser

In other injury-related news, Harbaugh provided updates on wide receiver Rashod Bateman and outside linebacker Tyus Bowser. Bateman was placed on the PUP list Monday as he continues his rehabilitation from surgery in November to repair a Lisfranc injury to his left foot.

Bowser earned a spot on the non-football injury list, which is reserved for players who suffered injuries outside of NFL activities. He had surgery for a torn Achilles in January 2022 and played in the final nine games of last season.

“It’s hard to categorize it, but both those guys are dealing with things that are kind of side issues to their recovery,” Harbaugh said. “So Tyus’ Achilles is fine. Bate’s Lisfranc surgery was good, but with that, sometimes a couple areas kind of are a little sore. So that’s what they’re dealing with. We have some timelines that I really don’t want to share right now, but they’re reasonable timelines.”

Roster moves

After signing former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Arthur Maulet on Wednesday, the Ravens waived offensive tackle Brandon Kipper, an undrafted rookie out of Oregon State. Maulet, a special teams standout, is expected to compete at slot corner.

On Tuesday, the Ravens released wide receivers Andy Isabella and Mike Thomas and claimed wide receiver Makai Polk off waivers from the New York Giants. Polk, a former Mississippi State standout, originally signed with the Ravens after going undrafted in 2022 and spent time on Baltimore’s practice squad last season.

Cornerback Trayvon Mullen, the cousin of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson who signed a one-year deal in March, was also placed on the non-football injury list along with All-Pro long snapper Nick Moore. Former Seattle Seahawk Tyler Ott was signed as a replacement for Moore, who suffered a torn Achilles tendon.