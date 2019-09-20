Amid Jalen Ramsey rumors, Ravens coach John Harbaugh coy on trade speculation

Jacksonville Jaguars All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey has requested a trade and the Ravens are reportedly in the mix. Multiple reports have linked the Ravens to Ramsey, for whom the Jaguars are reportedly seeking two first-round draft picks.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh was vaguely asked Friday how much he pays attention to transactions around the league, and while he didn’t comment specifically on Ramsey, which he noted was a violation of league rules, he acknowledged he monitors player movement.
“I’m like fans. I read it,” Harbaugh said. “It has a little interest, because if someone gets traded to a team that we’re playing, or away from a team that we play, that matters to us. If we’re ever involved in one of those, then that really matters to us. But it’s not something you could ever comment on anyway.”
In 2016, the Ravens held the No. 6 pick in the NFL draft and looked to leapfrog the Jaguars — who had the No. 5 pick — to draft Ramsey. Those attempts never materialized and Jacksonville selected Ramsey while the Ravens drafted offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley.
Touted as the team’s deepest position group heading into the season, the Ravens secondary has taken multiple hits, with slot cornerback Tavon Young out for the season because of a neck injury and cornerback Jimmy Smith out for multiple weeks with a knee sprain.
Smith recovery from knee sprain ‘on schedule’
Smith has yet to play in a game or practice since suffering a knee sprain in the team’s season opener at the Miami Dolphins, but Harbaugh is optimistic about his rehabilitation.
“He’s doing well,” Harbaugh said. “I think it’s very positive. You can’t say for sure. He hasn’t run yet, but he’s close to that. [It] sounds like he’s on schedule, quote-unquote. We’ll know more in the next, probably, two weeks, week to two.”
Smith injured his knee early in the first quarter when linebacker Patrick Onwuasor crashed into him while attempting a tackle. Second-year player Anthony Averett has taken the majority of the defensive snaps in Smith’s absence.