After the Ravens defense forced a punt on the Titans’ first possession, quarterback Lamar Jackson threw an interception to safety Kevin Byard. The pass bounced off the hands of tight end Mark Andrews into Byard’s arms, who returned it to midfield. An unnecessary roughness penalty on Jackson for his tackle out of bounds pushed the ball to the Ravens 35. It was just Jackson’s seventh interception of the season and his first since Week 14 against the Buffalo Bills.