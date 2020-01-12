The sixth-seeded Tennessee Titans shocked the football world Saturday night, upsetting the top-seeded Ravens with a 28-12 victory. The Ravens were outplayed from the start, falling behind quickly and failing to recover from several mistakes.
Here are five key plays that contributed to the Ravens’ loss to the Titans in Saturday night’s divisional-round game.
Jackson’s first-quarter interception
After the Ravens defense forced a punt on the Titans’ first possession, quarterback Lamar Jackson threw an interception to safety Kevin Byard. The pass bounced off the hands of tight end Mark Andrews into Byard’s arms, who returned it to midfield. An unnecessary roughness penalty on Jackson for his tackle out of bounds pushed the ball to the Ravens 35. It was just Jackson’s seventh interception of the season and his first since Week 14 against the Buffalo Bills.
Second-quarter fourth-down attempt falls short
On the first play of the second quarter, the Ravens faced fourth-and-1 from their own 45, down 7-0. A Jackson run came up short and the Titans took over on downs. One play later, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill found wide receiver Kalif Raymond off play-action for a 45-yard touchdown reception. The score put the Ravens in a 14-0 hole.
Second fourth-down attempt fails
On the Ravens’ first possession of the second half, the offense faced another fourth-down attempt, this time fourth-and-1 from their own 18. Down 14-6, Jackson attempted a quarterback sneak, but was stuffed short. The Titans scored six plays later on a 3-yard jump pass from running back Derrick Henry to wide receiver Corey Davis. The touchdown gave Tennessee a 21-6 lead.
Henry bursts for 66 yards after turnover on downs
Three plays after the Ravens failed to convert on fourth-and-1 in the third quarter, Henry bounced off an attempted tackle from linebacker Matthew Judon and broke loose for a 66-yard run on third-and-1. The long run set up Henry’s jump-pass touchdown three plays later.
Jackson’s third-quarter strip-sack
Down 21-6 in the third quarter, Jackson was strip-sacked by Titans defensive tackle Jurrell Casey and the fumble was recovered by Tennessee defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons. Six plays later, Tennessee scored on a 1-yard run by Tannehill, giving the Titans a 28-6 lead. The 22-point deficit was tied for the Ravens’ largest of the season.