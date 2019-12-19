“I watch this guy Lamar Jackson,” Academy Award-winning actor Al Pacino, who starred as coach Anthony “Tony” D’Amato, told The Ringer. “There are occasionally these players that are inspiring because you can see the game that they play is a game, and you can actually sense the joy they have in what they do. That’s inspiring. Watching Lamar Jackson is an inspiration to actors. Finding that pocket, finding, where is that joy that gets under you and brings you out? The freedom to let go of the conscious, and get it to the unconscious and fly like he does?