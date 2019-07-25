Ravens coach John Harbaugh defends brother’s comments about NCAA transfer rules and mental health

“The youngster that says, ‘This is a mental health issue. I’m suffering from depression.’ Or that’s a reason to get eligible,” Jim Harbaugh said. “Once that’s known that ‘hey, say this, or say that’ to get eligible, the problem I see in that is you’re going to have guys that are ‘OK, yeah, I’m depressed,’ ... Say what they’ve got to say. But down the road, I don’t see that helping them down the road if it’s not a legitimate thing.”