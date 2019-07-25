Ravens coach John Harbaugh defends brother’s comments about NCAA transfer rules and mental health

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh’s comments about mental health and NCAA transfer rules were “distorted,” Ravens coach and Jim’s brother John Harbaugh said Thursday after the first day of Ravens training camp.
At Big Ten media days, Jim Harbaugh advocated for a one-time transfer for all undergraduate Division I football players. Under NCAA rules, athletes must sit out one season after transferring to a new school. But in 2018, the NCAA started allowing immediate eligibility to be granted on a case-by-case basis.
In an appearance on ESPNU Big Ten Radio, Jim Harbaugh mentioned how mental health has been used as a way for athletes to transfer without having to sit out a season.
“The youngster that says, ‘This is a mental health issue. I’m suffering from depression.’ Or that’s a reason to get eligible,” Jim Harbaugh said. “Once that’s known that ‘hey, say this, or say that’ to get eligible, the problem I see in that is you’re going to have guys that are ‘OK, yeah, I’m depressed,’ ... Say what they’ve got to say. But down the road, I don’t see that helping them down the road if it’s not a legitimate thing.”
John Harbaugh said his brother was talking about transferring, not stating an opinion on mental health, but it wasn’t perceived that way online. The Michigan coach’s comments were widely criticized on social media, and some connected his comments to former Michigan offensive lineman James Hudson, who cited mental health concerns as a reason for transferring. Hudson was denied immediate eligibility at Cincinnati.
But Jim Harbaugh’s main point, John Harbaugh said, was that the NCAA has “ridiculously stupid rules” about transferring and athletes are being forced to use mental health as a way to transfer.
“That’s the loophole that lawyers have been forced to use to put young people in position — it’s not even a mental health conversation,” John Harbaugh said. “It’s being in a position to use that to get a transfer, to be eligible to transfer without having to sit out for a year.
“That’s the NCAA. That’s the powers that be, putting young people in that kind of position.”
Jim Harbaugh clarified his comments with a follow-up tweet Saturday.
“I am clearly advocating for rights that college football players have not had,” Jim Harbaugh wrote. “This would put the decision totally in the hands of the student-athlete and family and would protect all from disclosing information rights afforded under HIPPA and FERPA.”