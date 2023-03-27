Ravens coach John Harbaugh: ‘We’re going to draft a receiver’

PHOENIX — NFL teams are often cagy when it comes to what players they are going to take in the draft. But John Harbaugh confirmed the Ravens’ most obvious need on Monday.

“We’re going to draft a receiver,” Harbaugh said at the NFL’s annual meeting, adding that he’s looked at tape of about 40 wide receivers in preparation for next month’s draft in Kansas City. “It’s a deep draft at receiver and there’s a lot of guys that fit the way we play.”

Though Harbaugh didn’t discuss specific receivers, one possibility is Zay Flowers, a 5-foot-9 speedy receiver who had 78 catches for 1,022 yards and 12 touchdowns for Boston College last season.

Whatever receivers the Ravens target given the makeup of their current group at the position, they could use the help.

What a morning:

-7:48 am MT: Lamar Jackson demands trade

-7:49 am MT: John Harbaugh meets with media

What a morning:

-7:48 am MT: Lamar Jackson demands trade

-7:49 am MT: John Harbaugh meets with media

Baltimore’s leading pass catcher last season wasn’t even a receiver; it was tight end Mark Andrews, who had 73 catches for 847 yards and five touchdowns. He also led the team in targets by a wide margin with 113.

Among the receivers, Rashod Bateman was one of the league’s most efficient players at the position through the first six games of last season, tallying 285 yards on 15 catches. But he underwent season-ending surgery on a Lisfranc (foot) injury in November. DeMarcus Robinson, who signed with the Ravens in August after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders and is currently a free agent, ended up leading the group in yards (458) and catches (48), while Devin Duvernay and tight end Isaiah Likely topped all receivers with three touchdowns apiece.

Duvernay, along with James Proche II and Tylan Wallace, all of whom were drafted in the third round or later the past three years, are still under contract, while Bateman, Harbaugh said, is expected to resume running in about three weeks.

“He’s in a great place,” Harbaugh said of Bateman, adding that he and general manager Eric DeCosta have also spoken to the third-year receiver after Bateman slammed DeCosta in a since-deleted tweet for the GM’s comments earlier this month about the team’s struggles to find a high-level receiver in the draft.

Coach John Harbaugh shed light on the Ravens' draft plan on Monday at the NFL meetings in Phoenix, confirming that the team will draft a receiver next month. “It’s a deep draft at receiver and there’s a lot of guys that fit the way we play," he said. (Matt York/AP)

But collectively, the Ravens over the past three seasons have struggled mightily, ranking last in that span in the NFL in receiving yards by wide receivers by a significant margin.

One move Baltimore has made to address the position was signing veteran free agent Nelson Agholor.

As has been the Ravens’ trend in recent years, they inked the ex-New England Patriot and former first-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles to a one-year deal, worth a reported $3.25 million. But that hardly figures to be a solution.

Agholor, who suffered a hamstring injury in Week 6 last season, was on the field for just 45% of the Patriots’ snaps and caught 31 passes for 362 yards and two touchdowns. His 56.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus last season ranked 101st among wide receivers.

Harbaugh said, however, he likes what Agholor brings to an otherwise inexperienced group.

“He’s a big, rangy receiver, tough player, pro,” Harbaugh said. “He’s going to be good for a young receiver room.”

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he likes what wide receiver Nelson Agholor, left, brings to an otherwise inexperienced group. (Nancy Lane, BH)

Baltimore’s current receivers, including free agents, have an average age of 26.2, though that includes four players 28 or older, including Agholor, who will turn 30 in May.

Making matters more challenging for the Ravens is the swirling uncertainty around the future of quarterback Lamar Jackson, who on Monday said that he told the Ravens earlier this month that he wants to be traded.

There’s also the issue of draft picks, or a lack thereof, with the Ravens having only five picks in next month’s draft, including none in the second round (though they would get two first-round picks, one this year and one next, if Jackson signs elsewhere and the Ravens don’t match the offer).

Other problems in addressing receiver needs, meanwhile, include a dwindling free agent market and lack of cap space, with Baltimore having just over $6.1 million in room, according to Over The Cap. To put that in perspective, only seven teams have less.

“We’re not done,” Harbaugh said of adding receivers.

What meaningful additions they can add, though, remains to be seen.