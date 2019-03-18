Former Raven Haloti Ngata retiring 'on top'

Former Ravens defensive tackle Haloti Ngata knew how to make a statement on the field. And he apparently knows how to make one off it, too.

Ngata, 35, announced via Instagram on Monday that he is retiring, posting a video of himself standing at the top of Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest peak, with a sign: “I’m retiring from the NFL on top.” The sign features the logos of the three teams he played for during his 13-year career: the Ravens, Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles.

Ngata was drafted by the Ravens with the 12th overall pick in 2006. During his nine seasons in Baltimore, he was selected to the Pro Bowl five times, was a two-time first-team All-Pro selection and helped the Ravens to their 2012 Super Bowl win.

The Ravens traded him to Detroit in 2015 and he finished his career last year in Philadelphia.

Ngata said in the post, “Just a man standing on top of the world with a heart full of gratitude. Thank you Lord for letting me play the game I love for 13 unforgettable years. … Walking away with no regrets, just peace in knowing I gave it my all and had a helluva lot of fun doing it.”