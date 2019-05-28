Haloti Ngata will officially retire as a Raven

Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata, who announced his retirement from the NFL in March via an Instagram post atop Mount Kilimanjaro, will always be a Raven to the team’s fans.

And now he will officially announce his retirement as a Raven at the team’s Owings Mills facility on Wednesday, the team said.

Ngata also tweeted the news along with the message, “Blessed beyond measure to be a part of a great organization.”

Ngata, who played in the NFL for 13 years and is widely expected to become a member of the Ring of Honor, was drafted by the Ravens with the 12th overall pick in 2006. During his nine seasons in Baltimore, he was selected to the Pro Bowl five times, was a two-time first-team All-Pro selection and helped the Ravens to their 2012 Super Bowl win.

The Ravens traded him to Detroit in 2015 and he finished his career last year in Philadelphia.

The news release from the team indicated that owner Steve Bisciotti will also make two “special” announcements during the news conference at 3 p.m.