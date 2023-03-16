Geno Stone reportedly re-signs with Ravens to bolster secondary; long snapper Nick Moore returns on 2-year deal

Geno Stone is coming back to the Ravens.

The 23-year-old safety, whom Baltimore drafted out of Iowa in the seventh round in 2020 and was a restricted free agent, re-signed with the Ravens on a one-year deal Thursday, according to reports. The move came less than 24 hours after NFL free agency opened and was not a surprising one after the Ravens traded safety Chuck Clark to the Jets for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick earlier this week.

Stone now projects as the Ravens’ No. 3 safety after Marcus Williams and Kyle Hamilton.

Locked In !! BMore 😈 pic.twitter.com/TVKdwHEv4d — Geno Stone (@GenoStone22) March 16, 2023

He’s also coming off a solid year in which he played in all 17 games, seven of them starts after Williams suffered a dislocated wrist. He had 38 tackles and one forced fumble on the year, and in the games he started graded out to 69.6 by Pro Football Focus, which also credited him with giving up just eight catches in that span.

Stone was also a significant performer on special teams, playing on 70% of the Ravens’ special teams snaps last year.

Elsewhere on the roster, the Ravens also re-signed second-team All-Pro long snapper Nick Moore, who like Stone was also not tendered as a restricted free agent by Baltimore, to a two-year deal. Moore was undrafted in 2019 and signed to the Ravens practice squad in 2020 from the XFL. The Athletic reported the deal is worth $2.5 million.

