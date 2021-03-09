With free agency and NFL draft looming, no timeline on trade for Ravens’ Orlando Brown Jr.

“I think Orlando’s a competitive guy,” DeCosta said Tuesday of the 24-year-old who has reportedly been given permission to explore trades. “I had a dream when I was 6 years old to be general manager of an NFL team. I think Orlando’s dream has always been to be a left tackle in the NFL. … That’s just how he sees himself and that’s how he envisions his career playing out. We’re blessed to have him on the team. He’s a great kid. He’s an outstanding player. He’s played very well for us, very selfless guy. He’s bounced around and played two different positions at a very high level. And he’s under contract and he understands that.”