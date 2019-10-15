Boldin, as well as current Ravens running back Mark Ingram II, spoke Monday night at a town hall with elected officials, members of law enforcement and community leaders about policing in Baltimore. Boldin and Ingram were joined by Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby; Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison; Maryland Senator Jill Carter; Ravens head of security and former Baltimore police officer Darren Sanders; Caryn York, CEO of the Job Opportunities Task Force; Jason Downs, trial attorney and partner at Downs Collins; former Ravens running back Matt Lawrence; former NFL tight end Joel Gamble; and Nicole Hanson, re-entry advocate for Out for Justice.