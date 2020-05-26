Here’s where former Ravens have ended up after NFL offseason moves (hint: check the AFC East)

With most offseason business done, NFL teams can shift their attention toward when — or if — training camps and the regular season will begin as sports leagues around the world deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
Though a few big-name free agents still linger — including a pair of former No. 1 overall draft picks in edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney and quarterback Cam Newton — most players have found new homes.
With that in mind, here’s a look at where former Ravens will be playing in 2020:
Quarterback Joe Flacco: New York Jets
The Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl XLVII, Flacco, an Audubon, New Jersey, native recently signed a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million with the New York Jets. The 35-year-old spent one season with the Denver Broncos after being traded by the Ravens for a fourth-round pick, throwing for 1,822 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions in eight starts as the Broncos went 2-6. He was placed on injured reserve halfway through the season because of the herniated disk, giving way to rookie Drew Lock, and reportedly had neck surgery this offseason. He’ll back up 2018 first-round pick Sam Darnold.
Linebacker C.J. Mosley: New York Jets
The 17th overall selection in the 2014 NFL draft, Mosley was a four-time Pro Bowl selection in five seasons with the Ravens before signing with the Jets last offseason on a five-year, $85 million deal with $51 million guaranteed, a record for an inside linebacker. He missed nearly the entire 2019 season after suffering a groin injury in his first game with New York.
Linebacker Patrick Onwuasor: New York Jets
Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Portland State in 2016, Onwuasor started 32 games in four seasons with the Ravens, recording 234 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 9½ sacks, five forced fumbles and an interception. His playing time dipped in 2019, and he signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Jets this offseason.
Wide receiver Breshad Perriman: New York Jets
Considered one of the Ravens’ biggest draft busts after being taken with the 26th overall pick in the 2015 draft, Perriman revitalized his career in Tampa Bay last season, recording 645 receiving yards and six touchdowns while eclipsing 100 yards in each of his last three games. He signed a one-year, $6.5 million deal ($6 million guaranteed) with the Jets this offseason.
Running back Kenneth Dixon: New York Jets
A 2016 fourth-round pick, Dixon rushed for 713 yards (4.8 yards per carry) and four touchdowns and added 36 catches for 213 yards and a score in two seasons with the Ravens, but struggled to stay on the field as he battled injuries and was suspended four games for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy. He signed a two-year, $1.23 million deal with the Jets last offseason.
Guard Alex Lewis: New York Jets
A fourth-round pick in 2016, Lewis started 18 games in Baltimore at left guard before being traded to the Jets for a seventh-round pick in 2019. He started 12 games for New York last season, but was placed on injured reserve in late December with an ankle injury. He re-signed with the Jets this offseason on a three-year, $18.6 million deal ($5.6 million guaranteed).
Defensive lineman Bronson Kaufusi: New York Jets
A third-round pick by the Ravens in 2016, Kaufusi suffered a broken ankle in training camp and missed his entire rookie season. He ended up playing in just three games in Baltimore in 2017 before being cut the following offseason. He spent the next two seasons with the Jets, recording a half-sack in six games, and signed a one-year, $825,000 deal to stay in New York in 2020.
Safety Bennett Jackson: New York Jets
A 2016 sixth-round pick by the New York Giants, Jackson played in four games with the Ravens in 2019 after bouncing between the active roster and practice squad for most of his career. He was acquired off waivers by the Jets on Dec. 3 last season and played two games with New York. He signed a one-year, $750,000 deal to stay with the team this offseason.
Tight end Daniel Brown: New York Jets
Signed as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison in 2015, Brown had six catches for 64 yards in eight games with the Ravens before being acquired off waivers by the Chicago Bears. He had seven catches for 72 yards in 2019 with the Jets, earning a one-year, $910,000 deal this offseason to stay in New York.
Defensive back Justin Bethel: New England Patriots
A special teams ace, Bethel signed a two-year, $4 million deal with the Ravens in 2019 and played seven games in Baltimore before being released to recoup a compensatory fourth-round draft pick. The three-time Pro Bowl selection signed a two-year, $2.93 million deal with the Patriots last season.
Linebacker Brandon Copeland: New England Patriots
A Gilman graduate and the grandson of former Baltimore Colts defensive end Roy Hilton, Copeland signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Pennsylvania in 2013 but was cut before the start of the season. He became a regular contributor with the Jets, recording 107 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, seven sacks and two forced fumbles in two seasons before signing a one-year, $1.047 million deal with the Patriots this offseason.
Offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor: New England Patriots
A fifth-round pick in 2017, Eluemunor played in 17 games and made three starts in two seasons with the Ravens before being traded to the Patriots, along with a 2020 sixth-round pick, in August 2019 for a 2020 fourth-round selection. He played in 10 games with New England and signed a one-year, $2.13 million deal to stay with the team.
Defensive lineman Lawrence Guy: New England Patriots
Acquired off waivers from the Chargers in 2014, Guy recorded 74 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 5½ sacks in 43 games (18 starts) with the Ravens before signing a four-year, $15.3 million deal ($4.9 million guaranteed) with the Patriots in 2017. He’s started all but two games for New England the past three seasons, recording 178 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, five sacks and an interception.
Wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo: New England Patriots
Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi in 2017, Adeboyejo played in just one game with the Ravens, spending most of his career on the practice squad. He signed a one-year, $675,000 reserve/future contract with the Patriots in January.
Safety Terrence Brooks: New England Patriots
A third-round pick by the Ravens in 2014, Brooks played in 23 games with the Ravens before being claimed off waivers by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016. He was later traded to the Jets for former Maryland cornerback Dexter McDougle and spent two seasons in New York before signing a two-year, $3.25 million deal ($1.3 million guaranteed) with the Patriots in 2019.
Defensive end John Simon: New England Patriots
A fourth-round pick by the Ravens in 2013, Simon recorded just four tackles in seven games in Baltimore before being added to the practice squad, where he was signed by the Houston Texans. He spent three seasons in Houston and one with the Indianapolis Colts before signing a two-year, $4.15 million ($1.6 million guaranteed) in 2019 with the Patriots. He’s been most successful in New England, recording six sacks, five tackles for loss, a forced fumble and an interception in 27 games, making 14 starts.
Defensive tackle Zach Sieler: Miami Dolphins
Sieler was drafted in the seventh round out of Ferris State in 2018 and spent most of his time in Baltimore on the practice squad, playing in two games his rookie season. The Dolphins acquired him off waivers in December 2019, and he signed a one-year, $660,000 deal this offseason.
Wide receiver John Brown: Buffalo Bills
After spending his first four seasons with the Cardinals, Brown revitalized his career with the Ravens, catching 42 passes for 715 yards and five touchdowns after signing a one-year, $5 million deal. He joined the Bills the following offseason on a three-year, $27 million pact, including $11.7 million guaranteed, and had career highs in catches (72), yards (1,060) and touchdowns (six).
Kicker Stephen Hauschka: Buffalo Bills
Hauschka was signed by the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State in 2008, but was claimed off waivers by the Ravens after being released. He spent two seasons in Baltimore, converting 10 of 15 field-goal attempts (with a long of 54 yards) and 27 of his 28 extra-point tries. But after missing four kicks in 2009, he was cut by the Ravens, eventually spending six seasons in Seattle before joining the Bills in 2017. He’s signed through 2021 on a two-year, $8 million deal with $5.025 million guaranteed.
Kicker Kaare Vedvik: Buffalo Bills
As a kicker and punter, Vedvik impressed enough in the 2019 preseason for the Ravens to acquire a 2020 fifth-round pick (used to select Texas Tech defensive tackle Broderick Washington Jr.) from the Vikings in exchange for the Norwegian. But he failed to make Minnesota’s 53-man roster and spent time with the Jets and Bengals before signing a two-year, $1.4 million reserve/future deal with the Bills in January.
Defensive lineman Chris Wormley: Pittsburgh Steelers
A third-round pick in the 2017 draft out of Michigan, Wormley spent his first three seasons in Baltimore, recording 54 tackles, four tackles for loss and 2½ sacks in 39 games (15 starts). In the first trade between the AFC North rivals since 1997, Wormley was dealt to the Steelers for a 2021 fifth-round pick.
Inside linebacker Josh Bynes: Cincinnati Bengals
Signed out of Auburn after going undrafted in 2011, Bynes played in 10 games (three starts) his rookie season as the Ravens won Super Bowl XLVII, in which Bynes made the final tackle. He started six games in 2013 before being relegated to the practice squad, where he was signed by the Detroit Lions. After three seasons in Detroit and two in Arizona, Bynes returned to the Ravens on a midseason free-agent deal in 2019, playing 12 games (seven starts). He signed a one-year, $1.65 million deal this offseason with the Bengals.
Outside linebacker Kamalei Correa: Tennessee Titans
Correa failed to live up to his status as a 2016 second-round pick with the Ravens, recording just 19 tackles and zero sacks in 25 games (four starts) before being traded to the Titans in August 2018 for a 2019 sixth-round pick. His career took off in Tennessee, where he recorded five sacks and six tackles for loss last season, as well as a sack of Lamar Jackson in a stunning 28-12 playoff upset of the top-seeded Ravens. He signed a one-year, $2.25 million deal ($1.25 million guaranteed) to remain in Tennessee this offseason.
Offensive tackle Andrew Donnal: Indianapolis Colts
Donnal, a 2015 fourth-round draft pick by the St. Louis Rams, was claimed off waivers by the Ravens in 2017 and played six games in Baltimore before being cut and acquired off waivers by the Lions at the start of the 2018 season. He briefly spent time with the Dolphins before signing a one-year, $910,000 reserve/future contract with the Colts in December.
Cornerback Rashaan Melvin: Jacksonville Jaguars
After being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Illinois by the Buccaneers in 2013, Melvin missed his rookie season with a hamstring injury and later joined the Dolphins practice squad, where he was signed by the Ravens. He played in three games, recording 17 tackles, a pass deflection and a forced fumble, but was picked on during the Ravens’ postseason run, allowing 12 catches for 224 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-31 loss to the Patriots in the divisional round, according to Pro Football Focus. He spent time with the Patriots, Colts, Raiders and Lions before signing a one-year, $1.75 million deal with the Jaguars this offseason.
Offensive lineman Greg Senat: Kansas City Chiefs
Drafted in the sixth round in 2018 out of Wagner, Senat never played a game for the Ravens, missing his entire rookie season because of foot surgery and being placed on waivers early the following season. He was claimed by the Chiefs and was once again placed on injured reserve as Kansas City went on to win the Super Bowl. He has yet to make his NFL debut.
Tight end Darren Waller: Las Vegas Raiders
A sixth-round pick by the Ravens in 2015, Waller played 18 games in Baltimore, catching 12 passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Suspended for a year by the NFL in 2017 for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy, he returned to the Ravens practice squad after being reinstated in 2018. The Raiders signed Waller in November, and he had a breakout season the following year, catching 90 passes for 1,145 yards and three touchdowns. He signed a three-year extension last season worth $29.8 million with $10.6 million guaranteed.
Quarterback Tyrod Taylor: Los Angeles Chargers
A sixth-round pick by the Ravens in 2011, Taylor spent four seasons as Joe Flacco’s backup but never made a start. He signed a three-year $3.35 million deal with the Bills in 2015 and later earned a five-year, $90 million extension (with $9.5 million guaranteed) after leading Buffalo to a 7-6 record and earning a Pro Bowl invitation. In 2017, he helped the Bills reach the postseason for the first time since 1999 but was traded in the offseason to the Cleveland Browns, where he was eventually replaced by rookie Baker Mayfield. He signed a two-year, $11 million deal ($6 million guaranteed) with the Chargers in 2019, and is expected to compete for the starting job this year with No. 6 overall pick Justin Herbert.
Cornerback Maurice Canady: Dallas Cowboys
Drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round in 2016, Canady played in 24 games over three seasons in Baltimore, recording 34 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble. He was claimed off waivers by the Jets in November 2019 and played eight games in New York before signing a one-year, $1.25 million deal with the Cowboys this offseason.
Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith: Green Bay Packers
One of the Ravens’ best-ever draft picks, Smith, a fourth-round selection in 2015 out of Kentucky, had 18½ sacks in four seasons in Baltimore, including 8½ in the season before he hit free agency. He signed a four-year, $66 million deal ($20 million guaranteed) with the Packers in 2019 and earned his first Pro Bowl selection that year, recording 13½ sacks as Green Bay reached the NFC championship game.
Offensive tackle Rick Wagner: Green Bay Packers
Drafted in the fifth round by the Ravens in 2013, Wagner was a three-year starter at right tackle in Baltimore before signing a five-year, $47.5 million deal ($17.5 million guaranteed) with the Lions in 2017. After three seasons in Detroit, Wagner signed a two-year, $11 million deal ($5.75 guaranteed) with the Packers this offseason.
Outside linebacker Tim Williams: Green Bay Packers
A third-round pick by the Ravens in 2017 out of Alabama, Williams recorded just two sacks and 18 tackles in two seasons in Baltimore before being cut in October 2019. He was claimed off waivers by the Packers and later added to the practice squad.
Running back Tyler Ervin: Green Bay Packers
A fourth-round draft pick by the Texans in 2016, Ervin spent time on the Ravens practice squad after being cut by Houston but never played in a game in Baltimore. He later joined the Jaguars and Packers and signed a one-year, $1.047 million deal with Green Bay this offseason.
Defensive tackle Michael Pierce: Minnesota Vikings
One of the Ravens’ best undrafted free agent success stories, Pierce grew into one of the league’s finest interior run defenders over his four seasons in Baltimore after signing out of Samford in 2016. He joined the Vikings this offseason on a three-year, $27 million deal with $18 million guaranteed.
Defensive end Brent Urban: Chicago Bears
A 2014 fourth-round pick, Urban grew into a dependable part of the Ravens’ defensive line, starting all 16 games in 2018. He signed a one-year, $1.25 million deal with the Titans in 2019, but was cut in October and spent nine games with Chicago. He will play with the Bears in 2020 on a one-year, $1 million deal.
Long snapper Patrick Scales: Chicago Bears
Scales signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2011, but didn’t make his NFL debut until 2014 in Baltimore after spending time with the Dolphins, Jets and Buccaneers. After the Ravens cut him again in 2015, he joined Chicago, where he has been the long snapper for the past three seasons. He’s playing in 2020 on a one-year, $1.05 million deal with $887,500 guaranteed.
Cornerback Tony McRae: Detroit Lions
Originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2016 out of North Carolina A&T by the Raiders, McRae played five games in Baltimore in 2017, recording a single tackle. He played in 28 games over the past two seasons with the Bengals and signed a one-year, $1.01 million deal with the Lions this offseason.
Kicker Wil Lutz: New Orleans Saints
Yet another kicker who got his start in Baltimore, Lutz signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2016 out of Georgia State, but didn’t make the final roster. He signed with the Saints and has been the team’s kicker for the past four seasons, making 87.5% of his field-goal attempts and earning his first Pro Bowl selection in 2019. He signed a five-year extension worth $20.25 million ($9.2 million guaranteed) last offseason.
Running back/kick returner Ty Montgomery: New Orleans Saints
Acquired in a midseason trade from the Packers in 2018 in exchange for a 2020 seventh-round draft pick, Montgomery rushed for 83 yards on 15 carries (5.5 yards per carry) and had 10 catches for 65 yards while also returning kickoffs. He signed with the Jets in 2019 on a one-year, $895,000 deal and had two rushing touchdowns, but signed with the Saints this offseason on a one-year, $1.05 million pact.
Wide receiver/kick returner Tim White: New Orleans Saints
Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona State in 2017, White spent most of his Ravens career on the practice squad. He played in three games in 2018, returning nine punts for 75 yards and six kickoffs for 135 yards. He spent last season with the Jets and signed a one-year, $675,000 reserve/future contract with the Saints in January.
Tight end Hayden Hurst: Atlanta Falcons
Perhaps best known for being the player the Ravens selected ahead of Lamar Jackson in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft, Hurst had 43 catches for 512 yards and three touchdowns in two seasons in Baltimore before being traded this offseason to the Falcons for a second-round pick, which the Ravens used to select Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins.
Center Ryan Jensen: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Drafted in the sixth round in 2013, Jensen became the Ravens’ starting center in his fourth season in Baltimore, earning a four-year, $42 million deal ($20 million guaranteed) from the Buccaneers in 2018. He graded among the league’s best centers in 2019, according to scouting website Pro Football Focus.
Wide receiver Seth Roberts: Carolina Panthers
After spending his first five seasons with the Raiders, Roberts signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Ravens in 2019. He had 21 catches on 35 targets for 271 yards last season, all career lows, and just two touchdown catches. He signed a one-year, $3.75 million deal ($600,000 guaranteed) with the Panthers this offseason.
Fullback Kyle Juszczyk: San Francisco 49ers
A fourth-round pick out of Harvard in 2013, Juszczyk became an effective blocker and pass catcher for the Ravens, recording 97 catches for 769 yards and five touchdowns in four seasons in Baltimore, earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2016. He signed a four-year, $21 million deal ($9.75 million guaranteed) with the 49ers, returning to the Pro Bowl each of the past three seasons and helping San Francisco reach the Super Bowl in 2019.
Defensive lineman Willie Henry Jr.: San Francisco 49ers
Drafted in the fourth round in 2016 out of Michigan, Henry didn’t play his rookie season, which ended on injured reserve. He recorded 33 tackles, 3½ sacks and six tackles for loss and recovered two fumbles in 2017, but battled injuries again the following season, when he was limited to just three games. The Ravens cut him at the start of the 2019 season, and he signed a one-year, $860,000 reserve/future deal with the 49ers in January.
Running back Raheem Mostert: San Francisco 49ers
After going undrafted out of Purdue in 2015, Mostert spent time with four teams during his rookie season, including seven games with the Ravens, mostly as a kick returner. The Ravens cut him after just two months and he eventually found his way to the 49ers, where last season he became the first NFL player to rush for at least 200 yards and four touchdowns in a playoff game as San Francisco routed Green Bay for the NFC championship. He signed a three-year, $8.7 million deal ($3 million guaranteed) with the 49ers in 2019 and rushed for 772 yards and eight touchdowns last season.
Inside linebacker Kenny Young: Los Angeles Rams
A fourth-round pick out of UCLA in 2018, Young wasn’t able to solidify a role on the Ravens defense and was traded with a fifth-round pick to the Rams last season in return for Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters. He had just four tackles in nine games with Los Angeles last season.
Tight end Maxx Williams: Arizona Cardinals
Latest Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens had high hopes for the 2015 second-round pick, but Williams never eclipsed more than 300 receiving yards in four seasons in Baltimore and had just three touchdown catches. He signed a one-year, $805,000 deal with the Cardinals in 2019 and earned a two-year, $7 million extension ($3 million guaranteed) in November, recording 15 catches for 202 yards and a score last season.