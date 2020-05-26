Here’s where former Ravens have ended up after NFL offseason moves (hint: check the AFC East)

After going undrafted out of Purdue in 2015, Mostert spent time with four teams during his rookie season, including seven games with the Ravens, mostly as a kick returner. The Ravens cut him after just two months and he eventually found his way to the 49ers, where last season he became the first NFL player to rush for at least 200 yards and four touchdowns in a playoff game as San Francisco routed Green Bay for the NFC championship. He signed a three-year, $8.7 million deal ($3 million guaranteed) with the 49ers in 2019 and rushed for 772 yards and eight touchdowns last season.