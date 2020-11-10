Jets' Joe Flacco leaps Joe Montana on NFL’s all-time passing list with TD pass to fellow ex-Raven Breshad Perriman

A connection between former Ravens made history Monday night.
Joe Flacco threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Breshad Perriman in the second quarter to give the New York Jets a 10-7 lead over the New England Patriots. With the completion, Flacco moved past San Francisco 49ers great Joe Montana for 20th on the NFL all-time passing list with 40,600 yards.
Flacco started Monday night in place of Sam Darnold, who is sidelined with a shoulder injury. Flacco, who signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Jets in May after being released by the Denver Broncos in March, has played three games this season in relief of Darnold, completing 51.9% of his passes for 397 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
The Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl XLVII with the Ravens, Flacco was traded to the Broncos for a fourth-round draft pick before the start of the 2019 season. He started eight games in Denver last season, completing 65.3% of his passes and averaging 227.8 yards per game with six touchdowns and five interceptions before being placed on injured reserve with a herniated disk in his neck, which required surgery.
Perriman, considered one of the Ravens' biggest draft busts after being picked 26th overall in 2015 out of Central Florida, joined the Jets this offseason on a one-year, $6.5 million deal after a breakout season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Perriman has played in only four games this season entering Monday, recording 11 catches for 118 yards.
The 27-year-old wide receiver spent his first two seasons in the league catching passes from Flacco, recording 43 receptions for 576 yards and three touchdowns in 27 games with the Ravens before being cut in September 2018.
The Jets (0-8) entered the game averaging 156 passing yards per game this season, fewest in the league. But Flacco got off to a hot start, completing 12 of 17 attempts for 194 yards and two touchdowns in the first half as New York took a 20-10 lead. The Patriots (2-5) host the Ravens on Sunday night.