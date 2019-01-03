Five things you might not have known about Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Sure, you know Lamar Jackson will be the youngest quarterback to start a playoff game when the Ravens take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. And you know he’s got a 6-1 record as a starter for the Ravens. But did you know these other facts about Jackson?

1. His mother is his manager.

In an unusual move, Jackson decided to forgo an agent before the draft in April, and instead named his mother, Felicia Jones, his manager.

2. Jackson was under-recruited coming out of high school.

He was considered a three-star recruit in 247Sports’ composite rankings and didn’t gain notice until late into his junior year. But he went on to win the Heisman Trophy for Louisville in 2016 in another record breaker: He was the youngest player ever to win college football’s top individual prize, at just 19 years, 337 days, and he was the first Louisville player to win the Heisman.

3. He has an unusual way of practicing play-calling.

Before the season, Jackson acknowledged that he had practiced play-calling by holding the playbook and reciting the plays while looking into a mirror. (He is still 21 after all.)

4. He’s friends with Kodak Black.

Jackson grew up with rapper Kodak Black, who attended the game in Baltimore last Sunday and saw his childhood friend from Pompano Beach, Fla., lead the Ravens to a win that clinched the AFC North title. The two went to elementary school together.

5. He has sub-4.4 speed in the 40-yard dash.

Even though Jackson declined to run the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine, fans (and opposing players) have a pretty good idea of how fast he is. But just so we know for sure, former Louisville coach Bobby Petrino tweeted that Jackson had clocked an unofficial 4.34-second 40 in 2017.