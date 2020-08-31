Final Ravens 53-man roster projection: 2019 draft pick gets cut, undrafted rookie streak continues

The Ravens will likely go a third straight season with a third quarterback on the roster, but this time as insurance for an unforeseen COVID-19 outbreak. McSorley had an uneven training camp, and undrafted rookie Tyler Huntley looked more poised at times. But in the team’s first and only scrimmage, Huntley didn’t do much to further his case. Decision-makers might find it difficult to convince themselves to keep Huntley on the roster without seeing him in game action. They could attempt to sneak Huntley on the practice squad if he clears waivers.