Ravens center Matt Skura, who was carted off the field in the first quarter of Monday night’s victory against the Los Angeles Rams, will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, according to a report from NFL Network.
The team announced in the third quarter that Skura suffered a knee sprain and would not return to the game.
The Ravens went for it on fourth-and-1 from their 23 and quarterback Lamar Jackson picked up 5 yards on a run, but Skura appeared to injure his left knee.Skura has started 29 straight games for the Ravens and had played every offensive snap this season prior to his injury. According to ESPN analyst Mike Golic Jr., the Ravens’ starting offensive line had logged the fourth-most snaps of any starting five in the league and was one of only four units with 600-plus snaps together.
Undrafted rookie Patrick Mekari entered the game for Skura and played well in the most extensive action of his career.
Mekari, a California native, said after the game that the last time he played center exclusively was in high school. He played guard and tackle in college at California but received practice reps at guard and center this season.
In a little over three quarters, Mekari played 62 offensive snaps and helped the Ravens offense run for a season-high 285 yards.
“I was ready,” Mekari said after the game. “I knew the interior three, whatever happened, I’m the next guy up. The time presented itself. I just wanted to make it happen and come out with a win and just help my team do whatever I can.”
Coach John Harbaugh after the game praised the efforts of Mekari, as well as offensive line coach Joe D’Alessadris, for the line’s dominance, even after Skura went down.
“I think it says a lot about Pat Mekari and it says a lot about Joe ‘D.’ and the job he does with those guys,” Harbaugh said. “To step in there and still play at that high level. I mean, Matt Skura was playing at a very high level. It looks like Patrick did the same, there was no drop off at all. Rookie, it says a lot.”