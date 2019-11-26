The Ravens went for it on fourth-and-1 from their 23 and quarterback Lamar Jackson picked up 5 yards on a run, but Skura appeared to injure his left knee.Skura has started 29 straight games for the Ravens and had played every offensive snap this season prior to his injury. According to ESPN analyst Mike Golic Jr., the Ravens’ starting offensive line had logged the fourth-most snaps of any starting five in the league and was one of only four units with 600-plus snaps together.