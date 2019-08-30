Instant analysis from the Ravens’ 20-7 preseason victory over Washington

Jonas Shaffer, staff writer
The Ravens’ preseason finale wasn’t their most comfortable win, but it revealed a lot about the quality and makeup of this team. No matter who’s in for this defense, it continues to shut down teams. On offense, there are promising young weapons even toward the bottom of the depth chart. On the roster bubble, Jaleel Scott helped himself. Greg Senat probably didn’t. Saturday’s cuts will be interesting.
Childs Walker, staff writer
Wide receiver Jaleel Scott made an emphatic case to stick with the Ravens, catching six passes for 87 yards and a touchdown in the preseason finale. Special-teams stars Justin Bethel and Brynden Trawick improved their roster standing with an interception each. But the Ravens made little progress toward finding a starting left guard as their young offensive line played an error-riddled game. Now that their exhibition schedule is done, the Ravens enter the real games facing familiar questions: Do they have enough talented pass rushers to bother opposing quarterbacks and do they have enough quality blockers to protect their own?
Mike Preston, columnist
I am not big into won/lost records during the preseason, but it is always better to win than to lose, especially with young teams. Losing becomes contagious, so it is important for the Ravens to win because they have a lot of young players. I was impressed with several players Thursday night, three of them on the defensive side in linebackers Tyus Bowser, Otaro Alaka and cornerback Cyrus Jones. On offense, receiver Jaleel Scott had a good night. I thought rookie quarterback Trace McSorley would play better, but I think he already has a spot on the roster. The Ravens have to come up with their 53-man roster by 4 p.m. Saturday, but I don’t expect any major surprises. It’s not as if the Ravens are gong to cut a Gus Edwards or a Brandon Williams because of salary-cap concerns or because they haven’t played well.
Daniel Oyefusi, staff writer
As expected, the majority of the Ravens starters didn’t play in the team’s final preseason game against the Washington Redskins. But Thursday night game’s still featured a few interesting storylines. The most important development was rookie Ben Powers starting at left guard, one day after the team sent Jermaine Eluemunor to the New England Patriots. Powers played well into the second half and saw time at both guard positions but was flagged for holding on multiple occasions. I wouldn’t doubt the Ravens are looking for an outside solution at left guard and it’s a possibility the Week 1 starter isn’t currently on the roster.