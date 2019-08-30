Instant analysis from the Ravens’ 20-7 preseason victory over Washington

I am not big into won/lost records during the preseason, but it is always better to win than to lose, especially with young teams. Losing becomes contagious, so it is important for the Ravens to win because they have a lot of young players. I was impressed with several players Thursday night, three of them on the defensive side in linebackers Tyus Bowser, Otaro Alaka and cornerback Cyrus Jones. On offense, receiver Jaleel Scott had a good night. I thought rookie quarterback Trace McSorley would play better, but I think he already has a spot on the roster. The Ravens have to come up with their 53-man roster by 4 p.m. Saturday, but I don’t expect any major surprises. It’s not as if the Ravens are gong to cut a Gus Edwards or a Brandon Williams because of salary-cap concerns or because they haven’t played well.