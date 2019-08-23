Instant analysis from the Ravens’ 26-15, weather-shortened preseason win over the Eagles

Jonas Shaffer, staff writer
The Ravens knew that the bedrock of their team, the defense, was solid before Thursday night’s game. Now they have a better idea of how one potential backup plan for Lamar Jackson will go if he’s out. Trace McSorley looked like he belonged against a starting NFL defense.
Childs Walker, staff writer
Marquise Brown delivered an efficient debut, though he didn’t get many chances to show off downfield. Trace McSorley started in place of Lamar Jackson and played his best game of the preseason. He’s forcing the Ravens to make some difficult roster calculations. On defense, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser stood out with multiple plays behind the line of scrimmage.
Mike Preston, columnist
The Ravens got most of their work earlier in the week against the Eagles, but No. 3 quarterback Trace McSorley performed well Thursday night. He showed good movement in the pocket and threw some nice touch passes inside the red zone. He is listed as No. 3 on the depth chart but the rookie from Penn State keeps getting better.