Pittsburgh dispatch: Diontae Johnson is ‘electric’ but injuries have short-circuited his season

Johnson’s second NFL season started with a calf injury in training camp, and the list of ailments have grown almost every week. Johnson has dressed for five games this season, and he has been knocked out of three of them with injuries. He had to leave the Texans game early after getting concussed. Against the Eagles, he took a helmet in his back in the first quarter and did not return. (He missed the Browns game with the same back injury). Then, after catching nine passes for 80 yards and two touchdowns against the Titans, he had to leave in the fourth quarter after suffering an ankle injury. He’s also shown up on the injury report with a toe injury, not to mention his year started with sports hernia surgery in February after he played through that nagging ailment during his breakout rookie season.