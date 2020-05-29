Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon signs franchise tag tender

The Ravens moved another step closer to finalizing their 2020 roster when linebacker Matthew Judon signed his franchise tender Thursday, the team announced.
The Ravens now have until July 15 to work out a long-term extension with their top pass rusher, or he will play the 2020 season under the tag, set at $15.8 million for a linebacker.
Judon, 27, made his first Pro Bowl in 2019, leading the Ravens with 9 ½ sacks and 33 quarterback hits. After the Ravens placed the tag on Judon in March, some reports suggested the team would listen to trade offers for the former fifth-round pick out of Grand Valley State.
But Ravens coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta always said they hoped to keep Judon, who has matured into one of the team’s most important players. On a recent conference call with season-ticket holders, DeCosta said he’s still working on an extension for the outside linebacker.
The Ravens have generally signed players to long-term deals after tagging them, but several, including Judon’s mentor, Terrell Suggs, played full seasons under the franchise designation.
“I’d rather have a long-term deal for stability,” Judon told ESPN in March. “It is what it is. I feel like this is what many of us go through that are facing free agency. At the end of the day, I know I’m playing football next season.”