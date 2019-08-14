Packers coach says QB Aaron Rodgers will play ‘a quarter or so’ against Ravens

NOTES: CB Kevin King, whose 2018 campaign was ended by a hamstring injury, continues to be sidelined with yet another hurt hamstring. King hasn’t practiced since suffering the injury in the team’s scrimmage Aug. 2. Rodgers and TE Jimmy Graham connected on a 40-yard touchdown over S Adrian Amos on Tuesday. The score was followed by the entire offense running down to the end zone to celebrate with Graham. “He’s a Hall-of-Fame talent, and we gotta get him the opportunities so that he can reach his potential in this offense,” Rodgers said. “And I think we’re going to do it based on the schemes and the approach in getting him in some of those positions where he can be the first or second read in a progression.” A helicopter circled and hovered over practice for several seconds on Tuesday. Both LaFleur and Rodgers said they didn’t see it. When asked about it after practice, LaFleur said: “Did the Bears send a spy?” Green Bay opens the regular season Sept. 5 at rival Chicago.