Instant analysis of the Ravens’ second day of the NFL draft

Dobbins: Dobbins is a good, powerful running back. He has a low center of gravity and great body lean. But I don’t understand why they took a running back. They had the best rushing attack in the league last season and have all three runners returning in starter Mark Ingram II, backup Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, who came on strong at the end of his rookie year. And of course there was quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was the best running back on the team. I assume Dobbins was the Ravens’ top-rated player when they picked, which is consistent with their philosophy. But the Ravens need to get a guard or a pass rusher soon. You can’t run the ball if you can’t block and right guard Marshal Yanda retired at the end of last season.