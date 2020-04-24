Instant analysis of the Ravens’ first-round pick, Patrick Queen

Here’s what The Baltimore Sun sports staff thinks about the Ravens’ selection of LSU linebacker Patrick Queen at No. 28 overall in the first round Thursday night:
Jonas Shaffer, staff writer
For fans with an old-school sensibility, Oklahoma’s Kenneth Murray probably would’ve been the preferred pick at linebacker entering the draft. But LSU’s Patrick Queen showed last season that he was a better run defender and far superior player in coverage. And it’s pass defense where linebackers really distinguish themselves in the modern NFL. This is a home run pick and a testament to patience amid a maelstrom.
Childs Walker, staff writer
The Ravens have to be thrilled that Patrick Queen made it to them at No. 28 overall. He was one of two elite players at a chief position of need and has the talent to step in right away as a three-down starter. You might look at Queen’s measurements (6 feet, 232 pounds) and think he’s a touch small, but he has the speed (4.5 40-yard dash) and instincts to hunt ball carriers in the open field or hold his own in coverage. The Ravens never really replaced C.J. Mosley last season; Queen could be the guy to do it. Now, general manager Eric DeCosta has plenty of picks to pursue potential starters at wide receiver or interior offensive line over the next three rounds.
Daniel Oyefusi, staff writer
The Ravens were able to fill their biggest need at inside linebacker by taking LSU’s Patrick Queen in the first round of the NFL draft. Perhaps the best aspect of the selection is that the team didn’t need to move up to select Queen, preserving its two picks each in the second and third rounds. With this extra draft capital, general manager Eric DeCosta is in prime position to target a wide receiver, edge rusher or interior lineman on the second day of the draft.
C.J. Doon, editor/draft analyst
The draft’s best inside linebacker fell into the Ravens’ lap at No. 28 overall. Stunningly, the Seattle Seahawks took a linebacker at No. 27, and the Ravens were still able to land Queen. Playing for the reigning national champions, Queen showed top-notch athleticism and instincts. He fills a huge position of need and could be the next in a long line of great linebackers in Baltimore.