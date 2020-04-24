Instant analysis of the Ravens’ first-round pick, Patrick Queen

The Ravens have to be thrilled that Patrick Queen made it to them at No. 28 overall. He was one of two elite players at a chief position of need and has the talent to step in right away as a three-down starter. You might look at Queen’s measurements (6 feet, 232 pounds) and think he’s a touch small, but he has the speed (4.5 40-yard dash) and instincts to hunt ball carriers in the open field or hold his own in coverage. The Ravens never really replaced C.J. Mosley last season; Queen could be the guy to do it. Now, general manager Eric DeCosta has plenty of picks to pursue potential starters at wide receiver or interior offensive line over the next three rounds.