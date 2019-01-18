Trent Dilfer, QB of Super Bowl XXXV champion Ravens, hired as football coach in Tennessee

Trent Dilfer, the former NFL quarterback who won Super Bowl XXXV with the Ravens, has been hired as head football coach at a Tennessee high school.

Lipscomb Academy athletic director Dr. Mike Roller announced the hiring Friday.

Dilfer says he felt led to Lipscomb at this time with the school committing to build a premier football program after going 35-32 over the past six seasons.

He played 14 seasons in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Ravens, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers. The sixth overall draft pick in 1994 by the Buccaneers out of Fresno State finished his career with 20,518 passing yards.

Dilfer threw for 1,502 yards and 12 touchdowns with 11 interceptions in the 2000 season, going 7-1 as the starter to help the Ravens win their first Super Bowl title with a 34-7 win over the New York Giants in Tampa, Fla.

After retiring from the NFL, Dilfer worked as an analyst with ESPN, where he helped coach high school quarterbacks for the network's Elite 11.

Dilfer also helps run QBEpic in the NFL's offseason, working with young athletes.