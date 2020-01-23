Former Ravens offensive lineman John Urschel named to College Football Playoff selection committee

Former Penn State and Ravens offensive lineman John Urschel was one of three new members added to the College Football Playoff selection committee on Wednesday.
Urschel was an All-American guard at Penn State before being drafted by the Ravens in the fifth round in 2014. He retired after three years and is now enrolled at MIT, pursuing a Ph.D in applied mathematics, and also writes an advanced stats column for The Players’ Tribune.
As a senior, Urschel was awarded the William V. Campbell trophy, popularly known as the “academic Heisman.” He earned both a bachelors and masters degree in mathematics at Penn State. In 2016, while with the Ravens, he gave a math lesson at Franklin High School in Reisterstown to incoming freshmen and taught a STEM lesson (science, technology, engineering and math) to students at Dundalk and Sollers Point Technical high schools a year later.
Urschel, who grew up in Buffalo, New York, wrote a memoir titled “Mind and Matter" with his wife, journalist Louisa Thomas, that chronicles his life in both sports and academics. It was published in 2019 and was named a monthly best-seller by the New York Times in June.
Wyoming athletic director Tom Burman and Colorado athletic director Rick George were also appointed to three-year terms.
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta has been chosen as the committee’s new chairman.
Barta will replace Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens, who served as chairman and de facto spokesman for the committee the last two seasons. Barta was appointed to the selection committee in January 2019.
Also cycling off the committee are former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer and Robert Morris University President Chris Howard, a former football player at Air Force.
Baseball: Former Orioles catcher Matt Wieters finalized a one-year, $2 million contract with the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, a deal that brought back the 33-year-old to again back up Yadier Molina. Wieters can earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses based on starts as part of the deal, which was agreed to last weekend. He would get $100,000 each for 40 starts and each additional five through 75, and $200,000 for 80. Wieters was a four-time All-Star with the Orioles before spending two seasons with Washington and then joining the Cardinals. He was a nonroster invitee who wound up starting 54 games and appearing in 67 last season, hitting .214 with 11 homers and 27 RBIs while helping St. Louis win the NL Central. Selected fifth overall by the Orioles in the 2007 amateur draft, Wieters also showed off the defensive ability that won him a pair of Gold Gloves: He threw out eight of 19 runners attempting to steal.
Men’s college lacrosse: Seniors Jason Brewster and Ryan Frawley and junior Nick Griffin (Liberty) were named team captains at UMBC for the 2020 season.
Men’s college soccer: Johns Hopkins junior RJ Moore added yet another honor to his resume this month as he was named a Second Team All-American by D3soccer.com. This is his second All-America honor for the 2019 season as he previously earned First Team United Soccer Coaches All-America honors.
College baseball: Johns Hopkins is ranked 14th in the D3Baseball.com/NCBWA preseason poll. The Blue Jays, who open the season Feb. 22, finished 37-13 in 2019, placing third at the DIII College World Series.