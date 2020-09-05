Ahead of cutdown deadline, Ravens’ John Harbaugh says team likely to keep three quarterbacks; undrafted QB Huntley reportedly cut

Hours before the Ravens finalize their initial 53-man roster, coach John Harbaugh said the team is leaning toward keeping three quarterbacks for the third consecutive season.
“It looks like that right now. We’ll have to see,” Harbaugh said Saturday on a virtual conference call.
It appears that the third spot will go to second-year quarterback Trace McSorley, with The Athletic reporting that undrafted rookie Tyler Huntley will be released.
Huntley, who was named first-team All-Pac-12 Conference at Utah, outplayed McSorley through portions of training camp. But the lack of preseason games and film this year may give the team a better chance of clearing Huntley through waivers and bringing him back onto the practice squad, which has been expanded to 16 players this season.
Harbaugh declined to comment on any potential roster moves and said the team will announce all of its cuts at 4 p.m.
According to multiple media reports, the Ravens have also cut center Trystan Colon-Castillo and safety Nigel Warrior, as well as tight ends Charles Scarff, Eli Wolf and Jerell Adams.
Colon-Castillo and Warrior were two strong candidates to extend the team’s streak of keeping an undrafted free agent on the Week 1 roster. But the return of center Matt Skura and team’s depth at interior offensive line left Colon-Castillo on the outside looking in.
Warrior’s chances of making the team appeared to increase after the surprise release of safety Earl Thomas III. Warrior, who earned first-team All-Southeastern Conference honors at Tennessee, intercepted two passes during the open portion of padded practices.
The trio of Scarff, Wolf and Adams was expected to compete for the team’s third tight end spot, but keeping just two true tight ends opens the possibility of using fullback Patrick Ricard in a hybrid role.
Expanded practice squads and new game-week roster rules would allow the team to bring an extra tight end to the active roster for game days.