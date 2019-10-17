The Ravens’ injury-riddled secondary continues to receive more additions, with cornerback Jimmy Smith returning to practice Wednesday for the first time since spraining his knee in Week 1.
Smith was limited, participating in individual drills.
Rookie wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (ankle) and inside linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (ankle) missed practice. Brown and Onwuasor did not practice last week and missed Sunday’s 23-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Cornerbacks Maurice Canady (thigh) and Brandon Carr (non-injury related), running back Mark Ingram (non-injury related), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) and safety Earl Thomas III also did not practice.
Harbaugh said he expects Stanley, who missed three offensive snaps in Sunday’s win, to play against the Seahawks.
Newly-acquired cornerback Marcus Peters is expected to practice for the first time on Thursday. Coach John Harbaugh said Peters will “practice on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and play on Sunday as much as he can.”
Six Seahawks starters did not practice Wednesday: tight end Will Dissly (achilles), tackle Duane Brown (biceps), guard D.J. Fluker (hamstring), safety Bradley McDougald (back), linebacker K.J. Wright (knee) and defensive end Ziggy Ansah (ankle).
Brown and Fluker were inactive for Seattle’s 32-28 road win Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.
Dissly, who injured his achilles on Sunday, is expected to miss the rest of the season.
Wide receiver Tyler Lockett (non-injury related) and running back Chris Carson (non-injury related) were limited.